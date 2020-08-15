Green flag unfurls at Pak missions with felicitations poured in from world leaders, diplomats

The 74th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with fervor on Friday by the country's missions abroad, besides a number of felicitation messages poured in from the world leaders and from diplomatic community based in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ):The 74th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with fervor on Friday by the country's missions abroad, besides a number of felicitation messages poured in from the world leaders and from diplomatic community based in Pakistan.

In London, the ceremony of Independence day was held at Pakistan High Commission, where High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria hoisted the national flag. The messages of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out on the occasion.

High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tahir hoisted the country's flag at a ceremony held at the Chancery in Ottawa. He stressed unity and synergy among the Pakistani community members to contribute towards the development of both Pakistan and Canada.

In Belgium, Pakistan's flag was hoisted by Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Zaheer A. Janjua at the embassy.

Underscoring the importance of the role of Overseas Pakistanis, Janjua urged the Pakistan community living in Belgium and Luxembourg to make a firm resolve to undertake all possible efforts for the development and prosperity of the country.

In Germany, Pakistan's flag was unfurled by Ambassador Dr Muhammad Faisal at a ceremony held at the embassy in Berlin, who also underlined the importance of freedom for nations and mentioned the great sacrifices rendered for Pakistan. .

Ambassador Faisal also cut the celebratory Independence Day cake amidst a gathering of Pakistani diaspora.

In India, Pakistan's flag was raised by Acting High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah at the flag-hoisting ceremony held at the Chancery's lawns in New Delhi. Minister Political Aftab Hasan Khan read out the messages of the President and the PrimeMinister of Pakistan.

In Sri Lanka, Pakistan's Acting High Commissioner Tanvir Ahmad hoisted the national flag at a vibrant and colorful ceremony held at the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo.

He paid tribute to the forefathers of the nation who faced insurmountable challenges and stressed that it was the responsibility of all Pakistanis to work towards realizing their dreams.

In Japan, Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad hoisted the national flag at embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo.

He also reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue its support to the indigenous struggle of Kashmiri people for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

EU Pak Friendship Federation Europe and Pashtun organisation Europe jointly organised Pakistan Independence Day Rally here in Brussels. The rally was led by Chairman EU Pak Friendship Federation Europe Chaudhry Perveiz Iqbal Losar and Arab Gul President Pashtun Organisation Europe and Naveed Khan Chairman.

In Thailand, the embassy of Pakistan launched a photographic exhibition titled "Our Pakistan" photo exhibition to mark the celebrations of Independence day. The exhibition showcased a range of captivating imagery of Pakistan including strikingly beautiful landscapes, landmark historical sites and other locations.

The Pakistani nation also received best wishes from the world leaders on the country's Independence day.

President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Friday felicitated President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Pakistan's Independence Day.

"I join the people of Maldives in extending our best wishes and felicitations to President ArifAlvi and PM ImranKhan, the government and people of Pakistan on the occasion of Pakistan's 74th Independence Day," he said in a tweet.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a message of felicitations to President Dr. Arif Alvi on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day.

Prince Salman, also the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, wished the President constant good health and happiness, and the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan steady progress and prosperity." Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent a special statement wishing Pakistanis on the occasion and expressed desire to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse fields.

"We look forward to continuing to deepen our relationship and advance important issues for people in both our countries, including climate change, gender equality and women's empowerment, and trade and investment," Trudeau said in a statement, also shared by High Commissioner to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour.

Prime Minister of Nepal K P Sharma Oli congratulations Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government and people of Pakistan on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day.

The Nepalese prime minister in a tweet extemded best wishes for continued peace, development and prosperity of Pakistan.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in a tweet said, "Congratulations on the Independence Day of friendly and brotherly Pakistan. Brotherhood bonds between our countries will remain forever." Also, Turkey's Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kiran in a tweet said: "We follow Pakistan's advancements with joy and feel the love and support of the people of Pakistan at every step we take." The U.S. State Department extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan as they celebrated the independence day.

"We look forward to deepening bilateral trade ties, further advancing in the Afghan peace process, and continuing to build upon our relationship in the years to come," the message said.

Spokesman of China's foreign affairs ministry Lijian Zhao in a tweet wished 'Happy Independence Day' and shared a video of a Chinese boy playing tune of Pakistan's national anthem on violen.

Chinese ambassador Yao Jing felicitated Pakistani nation on Independence day, saying "I use this opportunity to present my best wishes to the whole Pakistan nation on your Independence Day." "My best wishes to our brotherly nation of Pakistan. May Pakistan enjoy peace and prosperity," he said.

High Commissioner of United Kingdom Christian Turner congratulated Pakistan on the occasion by taking to his personal twitter account with a message "Happy Independence Day" along with a hashtag of UKPakDosti.

German ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck shared a video of himself singing national song 'Dil Dil Pakistan' along with his embassy staff as a "birthday present".

Ambassador of Spain in Pakistan Manuel Durn wishes Pakistanis a happy Independence Day. Wearing a green traditional kurta matching the national flag of Pakistan, the ambassador in a video message said 'Pakistan Zindabad' (long live Pakistan).

Ambassador of European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara in her felicitation message said the "EU was proud of have had formal relations with Pakistan since 58 years of its 73 years as an independent nation. The EU stands with Pakistan in its vision to build a prosperous and peaceful future" .

Denmark's ambassador Rolf Holmboe in his message said, "Happy Independence Day, Pakistan! I hope the next year will bring stability, improvement and hope back to all in Pakistan after this last very challenging year!" He wished his best wishes for joy and happiness to Pakistani people.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada shared his video message on twitter where he congratulated the Pakistani nation by delivering speech in Urdu.

The embassy of United Arab Emirates extended its congratulations to the leadership and the government of Pakistan and wished progress, stability, prosperity and development.