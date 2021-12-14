Gujranwala sisters change mindset of Pakistani girls - Farrukh Shahbaz Warracih

(@ItsFSW)

Two teenage sisters from Gujranwala – known as Dar sisters and are viral on social media – have changed the mindset of girls across Pakistan. Teenager weight-lifter 15-year-old Khadija Dar and 16-year-old Shafaq Dar are students of Class 9 and 10 respectively, but made their name and fame and applauded by national level.

Khadija Dar and Shafaq Dar are daughters of former national weightlifter and coach Waheed Dar Waheed Dar who has no son but four daughters. The sisters are taking forward dream of his father, who always wanted his next generation to do well in weightlifting.

It’s unusual for women from Gujranwala-- a city that is famous for producing male wrestlers and great food but not female athletes. The teenager Dar sisters raised as commandos and showed bravery to pursue competitive weightlifting.

Many women are participating in the field of sport which previously considered to be the domain of man but new trend-setter the ‘Iron Sisters’ have aim to make their mark in weightlifting. They got Gold and Silver medals at national level and are ambitious and have mission to win medal for Pakistan in South Asian Games 2023.

The story of the Dar sisters is a source of motivation for those girls in Pakistan who want to do something for themselves as well as for the country. They set an example for making possible the dreams of their father and fulfilled his desire of son. Many girls who want to do something special like men but failed to do so due to societal constraints and mindset of family as well as relatives. The Iron sisters paved the way and changed the mindset of all Pakistani girls to do something special whatever they want. The story also inspired girls and their parents to go for something beyond the limits.

Dar sisters, who surprised the people through their weightlifting skills, spoke to Urdupoint in an exclusive interview.

“I am receiving training for the South Asian Games 2023 after getting Gold medal in national level,” said 16-year-old Shafaq Dar.

“We got into the sport because of our father Waheed Dar, who is a weightlifter himself and served as Pakistan Army’s weightlifting coach. We have inherited the weightlifting from our father,” the younger athlete explained.

She also expressed the hope that she would put in impressive performance to represent Pakistan at the South Asian Games.

Replying to a question, Khadija said their father’s connotation with weightlifting sparked their interest in the sport. “I joined weightlifting due to Shafaq and weight-training is hard in the start when we joined February 4, 2020. Now we have become habitual,” she said.

“We get up early morning, do warm-up exercise and eat boiled eggs, salad and fruits in the lunch. We go for hard training in club at evening time from Asar to till Isha. We eat beef or mutton regularly before going to club.”

Khadija said as soon they received medals at national level and visited their native village, their relatives gave them a warm welcome and made them proud.

Replying to question regarding their fear due to weightlifting, she said the people pay them respect and evaluate their hard work.

She further said they are being coached for national and international tournaments by Olympian Talha Talib’s father Mohammad islam and “we are training hard and focused on the South Asian Games to be hosted by Pakistan in 2023”.

In the end, she urged Pakistani parents to provide opportunity to their daughters and must support them.