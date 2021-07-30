UrduPoint.com

Hazara Express Train New Stop

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 07:49 PM

Hazara Express train new stop

The Pakistan Railways has given permission to 11-Up/12-Down Hazara Express train to stop at Shah Jewana and Varyam railway stations for two minutes each to facilitate the passengers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways has given permission to 11-Up/12-Down Hazara Express train to stop at Shah Jewana and Varyam railway stations for two minutes each to facilitate the passengers.

According to a letter, issued here on Friday, the facility will be available to the citizens of the area temporarily for three months.

Related Topics

Pakistan

Recent Stories

Container train to be launched from Mughulpura Dry ..

Container train to be launched from Mughulpura Dryport soon: minister

12 seconds ago
 Delay in completion of development projects not to ..

Delay in completion of development projects not to be tolerated: Azam Khan Swati ..

13 seconds ago
 Price of Aluminum on Rise Third Day in Row, Approa ..

Price of Aluminum on Rise Third Day in Row, Approaching April 2018 Record

16 seconds ago
 SBP DG announces establishing Punjab Badminton Aca ..

SBP DG announces establishing Punjab Badminton Academy at NPSC

22 minutes ago
 Hindutva revival in India vindicates two-nation th ..

Hindutva revival in India vindicates two-nation theory: AJK President.

23 minutes ago
 PHA to develop Asia's largest urban forest

PHA to develop Asia's largest urban forest

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.