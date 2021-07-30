Hazara Express train new stop

The Pakistan Railways has given permission to 11-Up/12-Down Hazara Express train to stop at Shah Jewana and Varyam railway stations for two minutes each to facilitate the passengers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways has given permission to 11-Up/12-Down Hazara Express train to stop at Shah Jewana and Varyam railway stations for two minutes each to facilitate the passengers.

According to a letter, issued here on Friday, the facility will be available to the citizens of the area temporarily for three months.