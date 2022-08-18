UrduPoint.com

Health Care Commission Seals 69 Healthcare Establishments In Nowshera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Health Care Commission seals 69 healthcare establishments in Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission initiated a grand operation in District Nowshera against quackery and inspected various health care establishments to ensure provision of quality health care services.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission (KP HCC) constituted six inspection teams consisting of 13 field officers from all the zonal offices in the province to carry out anti-quackery campaign and a grand operation against quackery.

A total of 193 health care establishments (HCEs) were inspected in District Nowshera on August 15, 16 and 17 and sealed 69 healthcare establishments were sealed due to different malpractices, unhygienic conditions, absence of qualified staff, recovery of expired kits, reagents, dental cartridges and lack of proper waste disposal management system.

11 Show Cause Notices were also issued to various healthcare establishments due to non-compliance and necessary directions were issued by the inspection teams.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nowshera August All From

Recent Stories

Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

2 hours ago
 LHC turns down plea seeking disqualification of PM ..

LHC turns down plea seeking disqualification of PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its foot ..

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its footprint in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleg ..

Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleged role in extortion case

4 hours ago
 ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqual ..

ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqualification of Imran Khan

4 hours ago
 PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-af ..

PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-affected areas

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.