Health Care Commission seals 69 healthcare establishments in Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission initiated a grand operation in District Nowshera against quackery and inspected various health care establishments to ensure provision of quality health care services.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission (KP HCC) constituted six inspection teams consisting of 13 field officers from all the zonal offices in the province to carry out anti-quackery campaign and a grand operation against quackery.

A total of 193 health care establishments (HCEs) were inspected in District Nowshera on August 15, 16 and 17 and sealed 69 healthcare establishments were sealed due to different malpractices, unhygienic conditions, absence of qualified staff, recovery of expired kits, reagents, dental cartridges and lack of proper waste disposal management system.

11 Show Cause Notices were also issued to various healthcare establishments due to non-compliance and necessary directions were issued by the inspection teams.