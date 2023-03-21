UrduPoint.com

HEC Holds Declamation Contest To Mark Constitution's Golden Jubilee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2023 | 07:16 PM

In connection with celebrations of the golden jubilee of the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan, an inter-university bilingual declamation competition-2023, was organised by the Higher Education Commission (Regional Center Lahore) at School of Chemistry of the Punjab University, here on Tuesday

The students of various universities across Punjab participated in the competition and delivered speeches in Urdu and English on the topic of 'My Constitution: Guarantee of My Freedoms'. PU Law College Principal Shazia Noreen Qureshi was the chief guest, while Chairman History Department Prof. Dr. Mehboob Hussain and HEC Director Ghafoor Amir were the guests of honour at the ceremony.

Students highlighted the importance and salient features of the Constitution of Pakistan. Through their inspiring and motivational speeches, the students highlighted that it was the constitution that ensures the basic rights for its citizens.

They also stressed the need for implementation of the Constitution in letter and spirit to ensure provision of all rights to the people of the country.

In Urdu speech contest, Haza Tahir from the University of Central Punjab (UCP) Lahore secured the 3rd position, Azhan Sadique from UVAS secured the 2nd and Syed Kamal Ahmad got the 1st position. Zoya Adnan from Fashion and Design Institute Lahore got the 3rd position, Malik Usama Abbas from Rawalpindi University stood 2nd and Tuseef from Lahore College got the 1st position in the English declamation competition.

Eminent educationists Dr. Danishwar Malik, Syeda Rozy Rizvi, Dr. Taimoor Kiani, Dr. Atar Rizvi, Dr. Shabbir Sarwar and Akmal Soomro were the judges of the competition and acknowledged the participants' hard work. Around 50 students participated in each English and Urdu competition panel. At the end, certificates and shields were awarded to the winners.

