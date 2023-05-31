UrduPoint.com

Herdsman Drowns Into River

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 05:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :A Herdsman fell and drowned into Indus river while returning home in the evening time after grazing herds of buffaloes near the Himat area, here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a 55-year-old Mushtaq resident of Jagu-wand of Himat area was returning home after grazing buffaloes when he fell and drowned in the Indus River.

The Rescue 1122 Dera team led by Emergency Officer Nauman Ullah Marwat, after receiving the information, reached the site following the directions of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Owais Babar.

The rescue team started a search operation through scuba diving and boating.

