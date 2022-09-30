UrduPoint.com

Hina Khar Lauds Services Of Outgoing Foreign Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Hina Khar lauds services of outgoing Foreign Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has lauded Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood for his outstanding services for the country rendered during his career.

The State Minister expressed these views as the outgoing foreign secretary paid a farewell call on her, here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Hina Khar also extended the appreciation to Sohail Mahmood on behalf of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the entire family of the Foreign Service of Pakistan. She wished the outgoing foreign secretary the best for his future endeavors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Hina Rabbani Khar Family Best

Recent Stories

Prime Minister apprises President Sisi about flood ..

Prime Minister apprises President Sisi about floods' devastation

8 hours ago
 Six US States File Suit to Challenge Biden's Stude ..

Six US States File Suit to Challenge Biden's Student Debt Relief

8 hours ago
 Dr Hakim Ali Abro assumes charge of Acting VC SMBB ..

Dr Hakim Ali Abro assumes charge of Acting VC SMBBMU

8 hours ago
 Hurricane wreaks havoc on Florida, Biden warns of ..

Hurricane wreaks havoc on Florida, Biden warns of death toll

9 hours ago
 Court awards death penalty to man; convicts 7 othe ..

Court awards death penalty to man; convicts 7 others in murder case

9 hours ago
 Putin Shares With Erdogan Assessment of Sabotage A ..

Putin Shares With Erdogan Assessment of Sabotage Against Nord Stream - Kremlin

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.