Hindu extremists' revisionism process; a living nightmare for Indian Muslims: PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that a process of revisionism put into motion by the Hindu extremists had become a living nightmare for Indian Muslims and other minorities.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister referred to the 30th anniversary of demolition of historic Babri Mosque which was razed to ground by the Hindu zealots in Ayodhya, India during 1992.

The prime minister urged the world community to take note of the rising religious hatred in India.

"Today marks the 30th anniversary of demolition of historic Babri Mosque. A process of revisionism put into motion by Hindu extremists has now become a living nightmare for Indian Muslims & other minorities. World needs to take note of rising religious hatred in India," the prime minister posted a tweet along with pictures of the demolished mosque.