Roti, naan prices to be ensured at all cost: commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed to speed up a crackdown against tandoor/hotel owners involved in selling roti and naan at higher rates.

Presiding over a meeting here Monday, she said that the purpose of cutting the prices of roti and naan was to provide relief to the common man.

She said that there is no justification for selling roti and naan at higher rates after a decrease in prices of wheat flour. She directed the special branch to submit their reports on implementation of the new price.