Historic Aligrah Muslim School Undergoes Matchless Transformation

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) In a commendable effort by the district administration, the Aligarh Muslim School is being upgraded as renovation of classrooms, laboratories are in progress at a fast pace.

The restoration of the historical educational institute is a step towards preserving the rich heritage of the historic school. The school was established by the students who acquired education from Aligrah Institute (India) after migration.

Deputy Commissioner Captain Retired Rizwan Qadir on Saturday personally inspected various sections of the School, providing a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing improvements. The visit was further attended by Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq and CEO Education Faiz Abbas Khan, both actively contributing to the developmental process.

The DC expressed his dedication for restoring the School to bring back its past glory.

The administration has collaborated with the private sector to enhance the educational curriculum and faculty, setting a high standard for educational excellence in the region.

Moreover, as part of the transformation, modern play areas and an art center are being established within the School premises, aiming to provide students with a holistic learning environment. The DC stressed the importance of not only academic development but also fostering creativity and overall well-being.

In a strategic move, the district administration plans to utilize the commercial land adjacent to Aligarh exclusively for educational purposes. This initiative reflects a forward-thinking approach, ensuring that the school's expansion aligns with the community's educational needs.

