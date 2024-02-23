Hospital staff to fully cooperate in recovery of abducted newborn baby

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad, Dr. Munir Ahmad Sheikh,gave his explanation regarding the abduction of a newborn baby from the waiting room of Civil Hospital here on Friday.

According to the statement, he said that Tahira wife of Imdad Ali Kapri, resident of Sanjar Chang, Tando Allahyar area, gave birth in PPHI Hospital Sanjar Chang. She was then brought to Civil Hospital Hyderabad due to complications after delivery.

She was being treated in the gynae ward while her newborn baby was in the waiting room with her grandmother and other attendants. A woman there, showing her sympathies, took the infant in her lap trying to soothe it and disappeared from the scene.

MS Dr. Muneer Ahmed Sheikh said that as soon as the child's abduction was reported, the RMO and AMS on duty reached the spot and got all the information from the patient's guardians, after which an emergency meeting was called.

Present in the meeting, AMS General Dr. Mujibur Rahman and AMS Dr. Muhammad Ali Qaim Khani and other officers decided that the hospital administration will fully cooperate with the district administration regarding the disappearance of the child in the ongoing investigation by the police. Footage of the CCTV cameras has already been provided to the police while special care is taken of the patient. If there was a need to call any doctor or staff during the inquiry, full cooperation will be extended to the police.