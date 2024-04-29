Hospital Waste Management Training Held
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The district health authority in collaboration with the PMA and the Private Hospital Association
of Sargodha conducted the 13th training session regarding hospital waste on Monday.
In the training, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Muhammad Aslam Asad,Program Director District Health Development Center Sargodha Dr Ayesha Wajid,Infection Control Department Sargodha Faisal Rasheed,Infection Control Abdul Razzaq, Nurse Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital Sargodha Effat Mumtaz and school Health and Nutrition Supervisors participated.
More than 50 sets consisted of 550 employees of private hospitals; diagnostic centers have undergone the crucial training.
In the session, more than 40 doctors, nurses and class IV employees from various private healthcare facilities received comprehensive training.
Dr Warraich spoke on the significance of proper hospital waste disposal, and highlighted the potential risk of infections for both patients and staff.
He said that effective waste management was crucial with every member of the healthcare setup taking responsibility.
President PMA Dr Sikandar Warraich urged stakeholders to adhere to the Hospital Waste Management Rules 2014 for infection prevention and control.
He said there should be training of all staff members in a hospital about controlling the spread of germs. This training, he said, played a pivotal role in achieving this goal.
Hand washing measures, aligned with World Health Organization guidelines, were demonstrated and certificates were also distributed among participants during the training.
