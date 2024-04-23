Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2024 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, dust raising/gusty winds are expected in upper districts during afternoon.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
Recent Stories
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minor girl dies in water tank9 minutes ago
-
Govt urged to take meaningful actions to tackle religious intolerance, advance human rights10 minutes ago
-
KP nominates three members for representing in Pakistan climate change authority20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Business Council’s delegation calls on Power Minister20 minutes ago
-
CM Gilgit-Baltistan orders simplification of border pass system for traders20 minutes ago
-
Landmark Zoology congress opens at UAJK, promises cutting-edge research discourse29 minutes ago
-
Galliyat Tahafaz Movement expresses deep concern over chopping of snag trees in Hazara region40 minutes ago
-
Higher Education Minister praises issuance of scholarships by Chinese universities to Pakistani stud ..40 minutes ago
-
EPA to hold public hearing of 132KV Grid Station’s EIA report59 minutes ago
-
Pak-Canada bilateral relations stable, excellent: Canadian High Commissioner60 minutes ago
-
Provincial Enforcement Authority to be established in Punjab60 minutes ago
-
Police arrest eight drug dealers with over 11 kg charras60 minutes ago