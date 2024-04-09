Open Menu

Hot Weather Forecast For Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Hot weather forecast for Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The temperature has started to increase in Bahawalpur, turning local weather hot, and forcing people to stay indoors.

The local Met Office has forecast that the temperature would increase to 39 Centigrade on Wednesday which would make the weather hot.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature 38 centigrade, and the lowest minimum 19 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry and hot weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket ..

Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team

11 hours ago
 UN Security Council refers Palestinian application ..

UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..

11 hours ago
 Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting ..

Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town

11 hours ago
 US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyah ..

US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set

11 hours ago
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfait ..

Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation

11 hours ago
 PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validat ..

PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation

11 hours ago
 CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

11 hours ago
 Tiger works well early as Masters ready for eclips ..

Tiger works well early as Masters ready for eclipse

11 hours ago
 Stocks advance at start of busy week; gold extends ..

Stocks advance at start of busy week; gold extends record streak

11 hours ago
 Bhai Khan Welfare association distributes ration a ..

Bhai Khan Welfare association distributes ration among 800 poor families

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan