Hot weather forecast for Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The temperature has started to increase in Bahawalpur, turning local weather hot, and forcing people to stay indoors.

The local Met Office has forecast that the temperature would increase to 39 Centigrade on Wednesday which would make the weather hot.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature 38 centigrade, and the lowest minimum 19 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry and hot weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.