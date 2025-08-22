Open Menu

268th Annual Urs Of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah (RA) Begins

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 10:43 PM

268th annual Urs of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah (RA) begins

Punjab Auqaf Secretary Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari on Friday underscored the need to draw inspiration from Baba Bulleh Shah’s poetic works to promote harmony in today’s society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Punjab Auqaf Secretary Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari on Friday underscored the need to draw inspiration from Baba Bulleh Shah’s poetic works to promote harmony in today’s society.

He said this while inaugurating the 268th annual Urs of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah (RA) with the ceremonial laying of the 'chadar' at the shrine.

The secretary said that the incumbent government was taking steps to make shrine of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah as a model shrine.

Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari said that Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah (RA) introduced dialogue and discourse in the society, shedding light on the issues and struggles of the underprivileged and marginalized segments.

Dr Bukhari while talking about the ongoing development and construction projects at the shrine, said these include the establishment of a library, 'Sama Hall' and an amphitheater to revive cultural, literary and spiritual values that were crucial for societal cohesion. Other upgrades include improvements of  the langar (free food distribution), security, cleanliness, ablution areas, restrooms, parking, funeral facilities and landscaping.

Annual Urs celebrations would continue for three days and events include 'Mehfil-e-Naat', 'Mehfil-e-Sama', discussions, poetry recitals and speech competitions.

