Motorbike Ambulances Of Rescue 1122 Inspected
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 10:43 PM
District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Engineer Ehtesham Wahla has conducted a detailed inspection of motorbike ambulances to review their fitness to improve performance in addition to ensuring availability of emergency equipment
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Engineer Ehtesham Wahla has conducted a detailed inspection of motorbike ambulances to review their fitness to improve performance in addition to ensuring availability of emergency equipment.
During inspection, he said that timely response is hallmark of successful rescue operations and it plays a decisive role in saving lives. He closely examined the technical readiness of the ambulances and assessed the outlook, discipline and attitude of the staff.
He directed the rescuers to remain fully prepared at all times to deal with emergency situations. He said that reaching the incident site promptly in case of an accident or crisis is fundamental to ensuring the safety of citizens.
He said that behavior of rescue staff towards the public must always remain polite, compassionate and professional. People’s pain could be reduced through medical assistance as well as with kind words, respectful conduct and sincerity in service, he added.
Recent Stories
DC Peshawar replaced, transferred to Abbottabad
268th annual Urs of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah (RA) begins
Motorbike ambulances of Rescue 1122 inspected
Ex-Lady Universe visits Faisalabad
Two arrested over woman assault
UAE delegation reviews Alexandria University's programmes in preparation for ope ..
GLOF Alert: Heavy rains may trigger floods, landslides in GB, KP
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon meets newly appointed ..
393 human lives perished in recent floods: KP PA told
JKLF to host "Save Yasin Malik Conference" in Islamabad
Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry urges PTI to ..
Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veterinary officers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Peshawar replaced, transferred to Abbottabad45 seconds ago
-
268th annual Urs of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah (RA) begins46 seconds ago
-
Motorbike ambulances of Rescue 1122 inspected48 seconds ago
-
Ex-Lady Universe visits Faisalabad50 seconds ago
-
Two arrested over woman assault53 seconds ago
-
GLOF Alert: Heavy rains may trigger floods, landslides in GB, KP25 minutes ago
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon meets newly appointed DSPs25 minutes ago
-
393 human lives perished in recent floods: KP PA told25 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry urges PTI to show political matu ..25 minutes ago
-
Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veterinary officers36 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs ministry issues list of 53 verified Umrah companies for 1447 AH36 minutes ago
-
Private tour operator withdrew case against Hajj quota36 minutes ago