Motorbike ambulances of Rescue 1122 inspected

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Engineer Ehtesham Wahla has conducted a detailed inspection of motorbike ambulances to review their fitness to improve performance in addition to ensuring availability of emergency equipment.

During inspection, he said that timely response is hallmark of successful rescue operations and it plays a decisive role in saving lives. He closely examined the technical readiness of the ambulances and assessed the outlook, discipline and attitude of the staff.

He directed the rescuers to remain fully prepared at all times to deal with emergency situations. He said that reaching the incident site promptly in case of an accident or crisis is fundamental to ensuring the safety of citizens.

He said that behavior of rescue staff towards the public must always remain polite, compassionate and professional. People’s pain could be reduced through medical assistance as well as with kind words, respectful conduct and sincerity in service, he added.