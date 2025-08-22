(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Former Lady Universe from Belarus Madam Poli Cannabis has visited Faisalabad and held a meeting with SSP Operations Madam Bushra Jameel at Police Lines Complex.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Operations briefed her about the modern policing system in place and the reforms introduced to strengthen law enforcement in the city. She highlighted that most modern technology has been employed effectively to improve crime tracing and operational efficiency while every possible step is being taken to maintain law and order.

Expressing her views, Poli Cannabis said that she had not faced any sense of insecurity during her stay in Faisalabad. She termed the city peaceful and welcoming.

She appreciated the efforts of local police in ensuring security and order and remarked that her interaction with the female police officer was a commendable step in the context of women empowerment in Pakistan.

The former Lady Universe also thanked Faisalabad Police for their hospitality and expressed her wish to visit the city again, police spokesman said here on Friday.

Earlier, Poli Cannabis visited various important, historical and cultural landmarks of Faisalabad including the courts, museum, Clock Tower Chowk and eight bazaars along with other famous buildings.

During visits, she mingled freely with the public and appreciated vibrancy of the city’s cultural and social life.