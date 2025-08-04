HU Unfurls National Flags, Kicks Off Week Long Festivities
Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 11:25 PM
The students, faculty members and staff of Hamdard University (HU) participated in a flag-hoisting ceremony at the main Madinat al-Hikmah campus on Monday morning, marking the commencement of a week during which various faculties are set to hold co-curricular and extra-curricular activities in connection with the upcoming Independence Day
Instead of a single flag being unfurled, arrangements were made for the hoisting of a dozen flags, each raised by departmental heads and deans of faculties. The main flag was raised by Vice Chancellor Syed Shabib-ul-Hasan and Registrar Kaleem A. Ghias.
Once all the flags had been hoisted to the drumbeat of the national anthem, prayers were offered for the continued prosperity and progress of the country.
Following this simple yet dignified ceremony, all faculty members and students proceeded to the mausoleum of Hamdard’s founder, Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said, and prayed to Almighty Allah for the further elevation of Hamdard University’s educational standards.
Over the next ten days, numerous competitions and other activities will be organised by the faculties, with students vying for top honours. Planned activities include debates, essay writing, and art competitions, as well as a Mushaira.
Additional attractions, such as fun clubs and food courts, will also be arranged on the sidelines of the competitions.
