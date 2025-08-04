Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora calls for unity

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, in a powerful call for national cohesion and religious harmony, said that Pakistan’s strength lies in its diversity, and unity among all communities is essential for lasting peace and prosperity.

He was addressing the “National Stability of Pakistan Conference” held here on Monday, where leaders from various faiths came together to celebrate Independence Day and honor the armed forces for their historic victory in “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.”

The conference, organized by Majlis Ulema Pakistan at a local hotel, was chaired by Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad, Khateeb & Imam of the Badshahi Mosque and Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee. The gathering emphasized national integration, religious tolerance, and the promotion of the Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative.

Talking on the occasion, Minister Ramesh Singh Arora paid tribute to the Pakistan Army, saying, "This country is our shared homeland. Whether Muslim, Christian, Sikh, or Hindu, every citizen has equal rights. Our strength lies in standing together, respecting one another, and moving forward with unity and tolerance."

He appreciated the inclusive vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, describing her acknowledgment of minorities as the “crown of her head” as a defining gesture of inclusive governance.

Arora announced a week-long celebration starting August 7 to mark Minorities Day, with broad participation from all religious and community groups.

The minister, highlighting the role of minorities in national development, said since independence, minorities have contributed immensely to Pakistan’s defense, education, economy, and healthcare sectors. "Our future depends on deepening trust, mutual respect, and brotherhood." He added that the Punjab government is actively working to safeguard minority rights, restore places of worship, and provide educational and employment opportunities to marginalized communities.

Addressing the session, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad declared that this year’s Independence Day will be celebrated in conjunction with the victory in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos. He emphasized the shared responsibility of all Pakistanis to protect national stability and called for increased interfaith dialogue to combat extremism.

On the occasion, Punjab Secretary for Human Rights Fareed Ahmed Tarar underscored the need to uphold human dignity, saying that all stakeholders must join hands to protect fundamental rights.

Other notable speakers included Dr. Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari, Secretary & Chief Administrator, Religious Affairs & Auqaf Punjab, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, senior journalist, Ramzan Sialvi, Khateeb of Data Darbar, Lal Khokhar, Hindu community leader, Bishop Nadeem Kamran.

The event ended with special prayers for national peace, unity, and prosperity. A diverse audience of religious leaders, political figures, youth, and citizens from all walks of life attended the conference.