Chairperson BISP pays tribute to Police martyrs on Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Senator Rubina Khalid has paid rich tribute to the police martyrs on the occasion of Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police, acknowledging their unparalleled sacrifices in the line of duty for the nation’s security, peace, and stability.

In her message, Senator Rubina Khalid said that Police Martyrs' Day serves as a solemn reminder of the brave officers and personnel who laid down their lives while protecting the lives and property of citizens, upholding the rule of law, and defending the dignity of the state.

“These courageous men were not merely individuals in uniform but guardians who confronted terrorism, lawlessness, crime, and extremism with unwavering resolve,” she stated.

“Their sacrifices are a source of national pride and an enduring inspiration for generations to come.”

She said the bravery and sacrifices of police personnel continue today, as officers in areas such as Lasbela, Quetta, Gwadar, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Parachinar, and Waziristan put their lives on the line to maintain public order and safeguard citizens.

“The spirit of service, resilience and commitment shown by these heroes is the true guarantee of national security,” she said. “We salute not only the martyrs but also their families, whose patience and strength in the face of immense loss are deeply admirable.”

The BISP Chairperson emphasized the importance of honoring police sacrifices by appreciating the dedication of the force and taking collective action to ensure justice, peace, and protection for all citizens.

“These sacrifices will not be forgotten the mission of our martyrs will continue, and their courage will remain our guiding light,” she concluded.