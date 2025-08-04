(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning, and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Monday said that more than 2,000 events are being organized across the province to mark Independence Day and “Ma'arka -e-Haq"” celebrations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning, and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Monday said that more than 2,000 events are being organized across the province to mark Independence Day and “Ma'arka -e-Haq"” celebrations.

He expressed these views while addressing as chief guest at an event organized at the office of the Thar Coal Energy Board, where he also inaugurated the ceremony by cutting a cake.

The event was attended by Member Provincial Assembly Qasim Siraj Soomro, MD Thar Coal Energy board (TCEB) Tariq Ali Shah, CEO STDC Saleem Shaikh, Director TCEB Nisar Memon, and other officials.

While addressing the event, Minister Shah said that, following the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Independence Day and “Ma'arka e Haq” celebrations are being enthusiastically observed across the province, including in all government departments where special arrangements have been made.

He noted that this is the second event held by the Sindh Energy Department in this regard, making the department one of the first to initiate such celebrations, in full compliance with the directives of the party leadership.

The Energy Minister emphasized that the celebration of Independence Day and the “Ma'arka e Haq” is a matter of great pride for the entire Pakistani nation, and that people across the country are participating in these events with full spirit and patriotism.

Speaking at the event, MD of Thar Coal Energy Board, Tariq Ali Shah, highlighted the significance of the celebration

He remarked that the successful outcome of the “Ma'arka e Haq” has uplifted the spirits of the entire nation and strengthened the belief that our country is in safe hands.