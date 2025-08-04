Rally Held To Mark Police Martyr's Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2025 | 11:21 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Hyderabad Police organized a rally on the occasion of Police Martyrs Day on August 04
The rally was led by SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio
The rally was attended by Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abidin Memon, district police officers and personnel, journalists, lawyers, religious, political and social figures, as well as elders of the city.
The rally started from the SSP office and ended at Radio Pakistan Chowk.
At the end of the rally, special prayers were offered for the high ranks and forgiveness of the martyrs of the Sindh Police.
