Open Menu

Rally Held To Mark Police Martyr's Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2025 | 11:21 PM

Rally held to mark Police Martyr's Day

Hyderabad Police organized a rally on the occasion of Police Martyrs Day on August 04

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Hyderabad Police organized a rally on the occasion of Police Martyrs Day on August 04

The rally was led by SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio

The rally was attended by Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abidin Memon, district police officers and personnel, journalists, lawyers, religious, political and social figures, as well as elders of the city.

The rally started from the SSP office and ended at Radio Pakistan Chowk.

At the end of the rally, special prayers were offered for the high ranks and forgiveness of the martyrs of the Sindh Police.

Recent Stories

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

7 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

7 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

8 hours ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

8 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

9 hours ago
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

9 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

9 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

9 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

9 hours ago
 Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to ..

Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..

9 hours ago
 HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long fes ..

HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan