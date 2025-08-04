Sindh Govt Vows To Provide Affordable Electricity To Public: Nasir Shah
Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 11:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday said that the Sindh government is taking serious steps to provide low-cost and environmentally friendly energy to the people.
He expressed these views during a demonstration organized by a private company at the Energy Department office, where solar home systems, solar inverters with lithium batteries, and solar panels were showcased. Also present were the Secretary of the Energy Department, CEO of STDC, MD of Thar Coal Energy board, and other relevant officials.
The Minister noted that the Sindh government established the province’s first power plant under a Public-Private Partnership, and the electricity produced by this plant remains cheaper than electricity from other sources.
This electricity is being delivered to relevant entities through the Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC).
He added that two solar parks have recently been completed in Sindh, and electricity from these projects will also be provided at the lowest possible tariff. The purpose of these initiatives, he said, is to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and provide consumers relief from high electricity costs.
Nasir Shah stated, “We are closely monitoring the basis on which companies are determining electricity tariffs. Our position is clear, instead of expensive electricity generated from fossil fuels, we must transition to solar and hybrid sources, he added.
He acknowledged that some international agreements present challenges, but assured that the Sindh government is seriously exploring ways to overcome them.
