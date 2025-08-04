Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah attends Police Martyrs' Day ceremony

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah attended a solemn ceremony held in honor of police martyrs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah attended a solemn ceremony held in honor of police martyrs.

Upon his arrival, a police contingent presented a guard of honor to the Chief Minister.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and Inspector General Police warmly received the Chief Minister at the venue.

According to spokesman of the CM House, several prominent figures participated in the ceremony, including Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, Agriculture Minister Muhammad Bux Mahar, Fisheries Minister Muhammad Ali Malkani, Deputy Speaker Naveed Anthony, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, and others. according to the spokesperson.

The Chief Minister paid tribute to Police Martyrs for their supreme sacrifices to provide secure environment to the people of the province.