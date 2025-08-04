Kashmiris' Right To Self-determination Cannot Be Denied: Rana Mashhood
Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 11:21 PM
Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, has declared that Kashmiris cannot be deprived of their right to self-determination through constitutional violations, affirming that Pakistan will go to any lengths for the cause of Kashmir
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, has declared that Kashmiris cannot be deprived of their right to self-determination through constitutional violations, affirming that Pakistan will go to any lengths for the cause of Kashmir.
In a message on the occasion of 'Youm-e-Istehsal', Rana Mashood described Kashmir as Pakistan’s lifeline, emphasizing that the Pakistani nation stands united in support of Kashmiris' rights.
He stated that constitutional violations cannot keep Kashmiris from their right to self-determination, expressing hope that Kashmiri brothers and sisters will soon get their legitimate freedom right from the clutches of Illegaly Indian Occupied Kashmir (IIOC).
He highlighted that Pakistan’s youth stand in solidarity with Kashmiris, united in raising their voices against the oppression and brutality faced by the people of Kashmir.
He also noted that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has effectively raised the Kashmir issue on the United Nations platform.
He further asserted that no power can stop Pakistan from advocating for Kashmiri rights, reiterating the country’s commitment to go to any extent for the cause.
Rana Mashhood prayed for the early liberation of the Kashmiri people, seeking divine intervention for their freedom.
Recent Stories
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..
HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Istehsal: Services Chiefs, armed forces reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..7 hours ago
-
Red Zone entry points to be closed for Kashmir Solidarity walk, ITP issues alternate route plan7 hours ago
-
PTI’s protest politics ‘collapsed’, claims PML-N’s Siddiqui7 hours ago
-
Tarar calls August 5 'Darkest Day' in history8 hours ago
-
Abbasi slams India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status as a violation of international law8 hours ago
-
Nation express full solidarity with people of occupied J&K: Law Minister8 hours ago
-
Strict action underway against sugar profiteers: Minister9 hours ago
-
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy9 hours ago
-
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk9 hours ago
-
2116 criminals arrested during July9 hours ago
-
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch9 hours ago
-
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrations: Sindh Minister ..9 hours ago