Hundreds of health volunteers to provide medical assistance to Hajj pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Five hundred health volunteers will help look after pilgrims during this year's Hajj, Saudi health authorities said.

The Saudi Arabia health ministry's health volunteer center said the volunteers would provide medical assistance and health precaution guidance to those performing the annual pilgrimage, which starts this weekend.

The volunteers will operate in four locations: Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, and Taif.

Director-general of the health volunteer center, Dr. Safar bin Saad Battar, described the volunteers as "heroes of giving," Arab news reported.

The health volunteers completed a training program accredited by the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties.

The volunteer program is a partnership with the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance.