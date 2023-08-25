Open Menu

IBMAS IUB Arranges Parents, Teachers Meeting To Develop Mutual Trust

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Institute of Business, Management and Administrative Sciences, Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) here on Friday organized a meeting to promote mutual relations between faculty and parents.

Dean Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal welcomed and thanked the parents for trusting teachers as the future builders of the nation. He said that both degree and technical education were the need of the hour. Institute of Business, Management and Administrative Sciences is playing its role in training students, short courses and building business and social skills, he said and added, the parents responded positively and vowed to support the Islamia University of Bahawalpur at every step, especially in this difficult time.

The parents said that inviting parents to the University to improve trust and mutual cooperation and communication was a very good initiative on the part of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar. They expressed trusts in the University's faculty, administration and staff to provide world-class education and facilities to their children. They also thanked the Dean Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal.

At the end, certificates were also distributed among the students.

