ICHR-24: RMI's Three-day Int’l Conference On Health Research Concludes

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) concluded the three-day International Conference on Health Research 2024 (ICHR-24) on Sunday, which was attended by hundreds of national and international researchers and health professionals.

Chairman of the Higher education Commission (HEC), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad was the special chief guest at the closing ceremony. Chairman RMI Prof. Muhammad Rehman, Principal Rehman Medical College, Dr Mukhtiar Zaman, Principal Rehman College of Dentistry Prof. Dr Ghulam Rasool, Prof. Dr Saeed Farooq from Keele University UK, Prof. Dr Jehan Bakht Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Peshawar, and Dr Khalid Khan, along with numerous researchers and health professionals, participated in the concluding ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, the HEC chairman commended RMI's excellence in research and its potential to achieve university status now. He stressed the importance of research in solving national challenges and urged for its continued translation into practical solutions to eradicate healthcare challenges.

Dr Ahmad highlighted the importance of conferences like ICHR-24 in fostering a national research culture.

He encouraged students to actively engage in research and pursue recognition on the global stage.

The HEC chief also commended Prof. Dr Muhammad Rehman's outstanding contributions to the field of medicine.

In his address, the CEO RMI Shafique Ur Rehman said that RMI is setting new standards in research and innovation.

He emphasized the need to tap into opportunities created by shortages of healthcare professionals globally by training a new generation of medical professionals, particularly focusing on the young population of the country.

He said that RMI Education has completed all accreditation requirements and undergone a thorough inspection by the Higher Education Commission (HEC). But despite this, he said that the application for university status remains pending.

He said that establishing this university is crucial to meet the massive demand for various master's programs, Ph.D. programs, and other advanced healthcare studies.

The HEC chairman also visited RMI's state-of-the-art Precision Medicine Lab and Clinical Trial Unit (CTU).

More Stories From Pakistan