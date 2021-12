ICT chief commissioner promoted to grade 21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Chief Commissioner Amer Ali Ahmed promoted to grade 21.

According to a notification issued on Thursday, "Amer Ali Ahmed, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Chief Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory, under interior division is promoted to BS-21.

""On promotion, Amer Ali Ahmed will remain posted as Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory," it added.