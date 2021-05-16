UrduPoint.com
IESCO Ensures Smooth Power Supply During Eid: Ch Abdul Razzaq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 07:10 PM

IESCO ensures smooth power supply during Eid: Ch Abdul Razzaq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric supply company (IESCO) ensured smooth and un-interrupted power supply to the consumers across its five circles during Eid holidays.

According to the press release issued on Sunday, the IESCO Chief Chaudhary Abdul Razzaq appreciated the entire field and other concerned staff for ensuring smooth power supply during Eid holidays.

He said the management always put the interests of esteemed customers first and power continuity in region and rectification of customers complaints in minimum time were examples of IESCO friendly policies.

The IESCO chief also lauded the staff for performing their professional duties in the best possible during current pandemic situation.

In his message to all IESCO employees, he expressed the hope his teams would work with same passion and spirit and during ongoing summer weather would provide best customer services to the consumers.

