IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Rihara, GOR, Islamabad Club 1-.Shehzad Town, Mahfooz Shahzad, Scheme 2-, Filtration Plant, Bani Gala, Athal, Shahpur, Teret, T & T, NIH, Bha Rah Kaho 1&2, I-11/2, Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Shamsabad, Shakriyal, Ojri Camp, Nora Road, Katarian, Bani Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Askari 7-, Sirsyd Road , FFC, Khadim Hussain Road, Adamji Road Feeders, Attock Circle, Mushtaq Shaheed, Jalala Feeder.