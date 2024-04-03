Open Menu

IESCO Notifies Power Suspension Programme

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 06:00 PM

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Rihara, GOR, Islamabad Club 1-.Shehzad Town, Mahfooz Shahzad, Scheme 2-, Filtration Plant, Bani Gala, Athal, Shahpur, Teret, T & T, NIH, Bha Rah Kaho 1&2, I-11/2, Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Shamsabad, Shakriyal, Ojri Camp, Nora Road, Katarian, Bani Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Askari 7-, Sirsyd Road , FFC, Khadim Hussain Road, Adamji Road Feeders, Attock Circle, Mushtaq Shaheed, Jalala Feeder.

Related Topics

Islamabad Martyrs Shaheed Road Bani Rawalpindi Circle Attock Shahpur From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Speakers for increase in FED  to mitigate  perva ..

2 minutes ago
 President lauds exemplary role of Armed Forces in ..

President lauds exemplary role of Armed Forces in safeguarding sovereignty of St ..

18 minutes ago
 Work Readiness Programme: Training empowering wome ..

Work Readiness Programme: Training empowering women for employment concludes

19 minutes ago
 BAF, Indus hospital to establish primary healthcar ..

BAF, Indus hospital to establish primary healthcare facility in flood-hit areas

6 minutes ago
 PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

4 hours ago
 SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case o ..

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa

4 hours ago
 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening le ..

 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters

4 hours ago
 realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

9 hours ago
 UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

18 hours ago
 North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan