IFRC, PRCS high ups visits flood-affected areas of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Under Secretary General of International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Xavier Castellanos Mosquera, Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari and Chairman PRCS-Sindh Branch Samar Ali Khan on Wednesday visited flood-affected areas of Sindh.

Xavier distributed ration packs, hygiene kits and non-food items, including tents, tarpaulin sheets, mosquito nets and blankets among the flood victims in District Sujawal, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

This important visit occurred at a time when PRCS, in collaboration with IFRC and Red Cross Red Crescent (RCRC) movement partners, was providing clean drinking water, food items, tents, hygiene kits, and medical facilities to the impacted population in the flood-stricken areas of the country, the statement read.

The IFRC under secretary general, during his visit to the Sujawal district, appreciated the PRCS efforts and said that due to the recent floods, the health of women and children were at risk, and the IFRC would continue its support for the provision of treatment and better facilities.

"I am very proud of the work we are seeing from the Pakistan Red Crescent as they reach people with relief items. In the coming months we will need to ensure the international community comes together in solidarity for the people of Pakistan.

"The Pakistan Red Crescent and the IFRC will continue to be there, supporting local action to help those who need it most", he added.

Xavier also assured that the IFRC would help the PRCS in assisting over 320,000 people to recover from these devastating floods through its emergency appeal.

PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari expressed his gratitude to IFRC and RCRC movement partners for their support in alleviating the sufferings of the vulnerable people.

"People in flood-affected areas have lost their loved ones, homes, livestock and crops, and are now suffering from severe health problems, so they need our urgent assistance, and in response, the PRCS vowed to help until the last flood victim gets relief," he added.

He also said that after providing relief, in the next phase the PRCS would also provide shelter and livelihood to the most vulnerable people.

Samar Ali Khan, the chairman of the PRCS-Sindh Branch, commended the IFRC and the PRCS National Headquarters for assisting the provincial branch in providing Sindh's flood-affected households with relief supplies.

He stated that everyone in the PRCS-Sindh, including management, staff, and volunteers, was working round the clock to reach the flood victims and provide relief supplies to those in need in the 12 most vulnerable districts.

"Now, PRCS is deploying more mobile health units, installing more water purification plants, and distributing portable water filters, and nutrition supplement sachets to the flood-affected families," he added.

IFRC Head of Delegation in Pakistan Peter Ophoff, PRCS Secretary General Dr Adeel Nawaz, PRCS-Sindh Provincial Secretary Kanwar Waseem were also present on the occasion.