IGP Inspires New Police Recruits At Passing Out Parade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 08:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja graced the 116th Passing out Parade of Probationary Inspectors (Law) and the 120th Passing out Parade of Recruits at Shahid Hayat Police Training College Saeedabad.

The event celebrated the achievements of 845 police personnel, with 28 probationary inspectors (law) and 817 recruits, including 389 female recruits.

As the chief guest, IGP Sindh, announced by bugle, meticulously inspected the parade, acknowledging the dedication of the officers. During his address, he congratulated the passing-out officers, highlighting the rich legacy of the Sindh Police and the challenges they face in maintaining law and order.

IGP Riffat Mukhtar Raja urged the new officers to uphold justice, tackle difficulties bravely, and emphasized the omnipresence of accountability.

He reminded them of their commitment to justice and their oath to protect society from wrongdoing.

Expressing pride in the new additions to the Sindh Police family, IGP Riffat Mukhtar Raja assured efforts to provide a conducive environment for upholding the rule of law. He pledged not to compromise on the honor and dignity of the department, advocating for officers' welfare and highlighting their crucial role as protectors of lives and property.

The ceremony, attended by senior police officers, including DIGPs Training, Commandant Training College, and SSP Keamari, marked a momentous occasion for the newly minted officers.

