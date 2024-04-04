Open Menu

IGP Meets Promoted Inspectors, Their Families

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 10:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met 31 officers of Lahore and Sheikhupura at central police office here on Thursday, who were recently promoted to the rank of inspector.

The families of the promoted officers were also present in the ceremony. The IGP Punjab congratulated the families and showed compassion to the children.

Dr. Usman Anwar approved the departmental promotion of 172 sub-inspectors to the rank of inspector.

Rank pinning ceremonies were held for other promoted inspectors in their districts of posting. Addl. IGP Punjab, Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry assigned the rank badges of inspectors to the promoted officers.

He said that the benefits of departmental promotion should be transferred to the citizens in the form of better performance than before and prompt delivery of justice.

The IG Punjab directed the officers to become the hands and arms of the suffering citizens, serve them wholeheartedly.

He said that promotions are going on according to merit and seniority, this process will complete for all ranks before Eid.

He said that safe city cameras are being installed in all cities of Punjab on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab.

IG Punjab and senior officers met the children of inspectors, took pictures.

Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Establishment One Dr. Suleman Sultan Rana, DIG Establishment Two, Captain (Rtd) Liaquat Malik and AIG Discipline Asif Amin Awan pinned the ranks of inspector to all the officers.

