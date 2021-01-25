UrduPoint.com
IHC Asks AGP To Submit Report On Social Media Rules After Consulting Stakeholders

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed Attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to submit in subject to social media rules after consultation with all stakeholders.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that it seemed that the PTA had not made any consultation before framing rules for social media. The consultation of stakeholders was necessary so that there would be no confusion on the matter.

AGP Khalid Javed appeared before the court and adopted the stance that these rules were not final, the stakeholders could submit their suggestions.

The AGP said that closing any platform was not the solution of problem.

He said that he would submit report after consultation with the stakeholders. He prayed the court to grant some time in this regard.

The court remarked that the stance of AGP was appropriate in this case and then adjourned hearing of the case for four weeks with above instructions. The court asked the AGP to also point out the stakeholders.

The petitioner's lawyer contended that the PTA had heard them previously on directives of the bench but their suggestions were not given worth in framing rules.

He prayed the court to stop PTA from taking action under these rules until these were finalized.

The court said that the petitioner should demonstrate trust in AGP and adjourned further hearing.

