IHC bars NAB from action against lawyer Faisal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday barred the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from taking legal action against Faisal Chaudhry Advocate in an inquiry pertaining to the sale of eight kanal land in Pind Dadan Khan.

The court also sought the case record from the Bureau on next hearing.

A two-judge bench, comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Ijaz Ishaq Khan, heard the petition of Faisal Chaudhry Advocate.

The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that his brother Chaudhry Fawad Hussain was arrested on November 4, in a baseless case.

He said that Anti-Corruption Punjab had conducted inquiry regarding the sale agreement of 8 kanals land and served notices to the petitioner which was challenged before Lahore High Court.

The lawyer said that now the NAB had initiated inquiry into the same matter and named his client as accused without summoning him. He prayed the court to set aside the NAB notice dated November 27, and stopped the Bureau from taking legal action against the petitioner.

The court issued stay order against the NAB’s action and also sought case record from the anti-graft watchdog.