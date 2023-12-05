Open Menu

IHC Bars NAB From Action Against Lawyer Faisal Chaudhry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2023 | 07:57 PM

IHC bars NAB from action against lawyer Faisal Chaudhry

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday barred the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from taking legal action against Faisal Chaudhry Advocate in an inquiry pertaining to the sale of eight kanal land in Pind Dadan Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday barred the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from taking legal action against Faisal Chaudhry Advocate in an inquiry pertaining to the sale of eight kanal land in Pind Dadan Khan.

The court also sought the case record from the Bureau on next hearing.

A two-judge bench, comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Ijaz Ishaq Khan, heard the petition of Faisal Chaudhry Advocate.

The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that his brother Chaudhry Fawad Hussain was arrested on November 4, in a baseless case.

He said that Anti-Corruption Punjab had conducted inquiry regarding the sale agreement of 8 kanals land and served notices to the petitioner which was challenged before Lahore High Court.

The lawyer said that now the NAB had initiated inquiry into the same matter and named his client as accused without summoning him. He prayed the court to set aside the NAB notice dated November 27, and stopped the Bureau from taking legal action against the petitioner.

The court issued stay order against the NAB’s action and also sought case record from the anti-graft watchdog.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Punjab Sale Same Pind Dadan Khan November Islamabad High Court From Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Samina Zehri condemns incident of terrorism in Chi ..

Samina Zehri condemns incident of terrorism in Chillas

6 minutes ago
 Bilawal felicitates Pakistani women cricket team o ..

Bilawal felicitates Pakistani women cricket team on winning T20 series

6 minutes ago
 Gaza reaching 'humanity's darkest hour': WHO

Gaza reaching 'humanity's darkest hour': WHO

6 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf lauds women team over T20Is series win ..

Zaka Ashraf lauds women team over T20Is series win against New Zealand

8 minutes ago
 Shehbaz meets PML-M Balochistan president

Shehbaz meets PML-M Balochistan president

10 minutes ago
 Free legal aid offered to transgender community in ..

Free legal aid offered to transgender community in fight against violence, haras ..

10 minutes ago
Two-day conference on women’s voices for better ..

Two-day conference on women’s voices for better world concluded

8 minutes ago
 Shehbaz condemns Peshawar blast

Shehbaz condemns Peshawar blast

22 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to carry out Survey of land, ..

Commissioner directs to carry out Survey of land, encroachments on Badin Stop

22 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi sets up a committee to look into aff ..

Mayor Karachi sets up a committee to look into affairs of Spencer Eye Hospital

22 minutes ago
 Secretary emphasizes collaborative approach for li ..

Secretary emphasizes collaborative approach for livestock, fisheries development

22 minutes ago
 KP CS condemns Peshawar blast

KP CS condemns Peshawar blast

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan