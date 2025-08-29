IHC issues judges duty roster after vacations

The registrar office Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued a new duty roster of judges after the summer vacations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The registrar office Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued a new duty roster of judges after the summer vacations.

According to the notification issued in this regard, 9 judges of the High Court will perform duties in single benches, while 5 division benches will also be available next week.

According to the roster, Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan will not be part of the single benches, due to which their single cases have been transferred to other judges, however, both judges have been included in the division bench for tax-related cases.

Similarly, the transfer of important cases also includes the case of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, which has been transferred from the court of Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan to Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas.

Under the new roster, 9 single and 5 division benches will hear various cases in the Islamabad High Court next week.