IHC Seeks CDA's Comments In Construction Of Navy Club Case

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

IHC seeks CDA's comments in construction of navy club case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sought comments from Capital Development Authority (CDA) and other respondents on a petition against the allotment of land for a navy club near Rawal Lake.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, directed the CDA to inform the court on next hearing that under what law the land had been allotted.

The court also summoned the building plan from CDA regarding constructions around Rawal Lake.

The chief justice said that under what law the entrance of public could be banned at lakeshore.

The court served notice to Ministry of Defense, Chairman CDA, Pakistan Navy, Director General Pakistan Environment Protection Agency and attorney general of Pakistan, and sought reply till July 23. The petition was moved by a citizen against the allotment of land for club.

More Stories From Pakistan

