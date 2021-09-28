IHC serves notices to Maryam, Capt. (R) Safdar in plea seeking daily hearing on their appeals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt. (R) Muhammad Safdar in a petition seeking daily hearing on their appeals in Avenfield Property reference.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till October 6.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the plea filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the above matter.

At the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor said an appeal must be decided within 30 days under the law. Maryam Nawaz and her husband had been seeking adjournments since 2018, he contended, adding that such attitude was condemnable even in civil courts.

The court asked whether the bureau wanted daily hearing only in appeal of Maryam Nawaz as it had not made the same request in Capt.

(R) Muhammad Safdar's case. The NAB prosecutor answered that his department wanted daily hearing in all appeals. If the decision was announced in 30 days then at least it would be as early as possible, he said.

The NAB prosecutor argued that his department had made this request after three and a half year since the appeals filed. The accused had hired a team of five lawyers but the case was still not proceeded.

The court served notices to respondents till October 6. The same bench also adjourned NAB's appeal against acquittal of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Flagship Investment reference till November 17.