UrduPoint.com

IHC Serves Notices To Maryam, Capt. (R) Safdar In Plea Seeking Daily Hearing On Their Appeals

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

IHC serves notices to Maryam, Capt. (R) Safdar in plea seeking daily hearing on their appeals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt. (R) Muhammad Safdar in a petition seeking daily hearing on their appeals in Avenfield Property reference.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till October 6.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the plea filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the above matter.

At the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor said an appeal must be decided within 30 days under the law. Maryam Nawaz and her husband had been seeking adjournments since 2018, he contended, adding that such attitude was condemnable even in civil courts.

The court asked whether the bureau wanted daily hearing only in appeal of Maryam Nawaz as it had not made the same request in Capt.

(R) Muhammad Safdar's case. The NAB prosecutor answered that his department wanted daily hearing in all appeals. If the decision was announced in 30 days then at least it would be as early as possible, he said.

The NAB prosecutor argued that his department had made this request after three and a half year since the appeals filed. The accused had hired a team of five lawyers but the case was still not proceeded.

The court served notices to respondents till October 6. The same bench also adjourned NAB's appeal against acquittal of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Flagship Investment reference till November 17.

Related Topics

Hearing Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Lawyers Same October November 2018 Islamabad High Court All Court

Recent Stories

UAE President issues federal decree appointing Ham ..

UAE President issues federal decree appointing Hamed Khamis Al Kaabi as Director ..

1 second ago
 Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi’s ASPIRE launches US$3 million-plus MB ..

Abu Dhabi’s ASPIRE launches US$3 million-plus MBZIRC Maritime Grand Challenge

15 minutes ago
 Sharjah Executive Council approves 3rd batch of la ..

Sharjah Executive Council approves 3rd batch of land grants beneficiaries

15 minutes ago
 Tania Mallick appointed Head of Women’s Cricket

Tania Mallick appointed Head of Women’s Cricket

27 minutes ago
 Chile begins vaccinating 6- to 11-year-olds agains ..

Chile begins vaccinating 6- to 11-year-olds against COVID-19

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.