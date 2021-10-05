UrduPoint.com

IHC's Registrar Office Raises Objections On Maryam Nawaz's Fresh Petition Seeking Her Acquittal

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

IHC's Registrar Office raises objections on Maryam Nawaz's fresh petition seeking her acquittal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The Registrar Office Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday raised two objections on a fresh petition seeking acquittal of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield Property reference.

The office noted that the petition had made the same pray which was made in accused's appeal, already pending with the court. It further said that the petitioner should seek permission from the bench to add fresh grounds in her appeal against conviction in graft reference.

The legal team of Maryam Nawaz had been informed regarding the objections. A special bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani would take up the miscellaneous application with objections for hearing.

The petition was filed through Maryam Nawaz's new counsel Irfan Qadir Advocate, in which the reference of Justice (retd) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's speech was also given as a ground for the acquittal.

It alleged that the conviction in the Avenfield reference on July 6, 2017 was an example of political engineering. It claimed that Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's speech had made the whole trial process as suspicious and said it was imperative for the NAB to act in a transparent manner.

The petitioner stated that it would be known that the video of former judge Arshad Malik was also a proof of influence on the cases. It prayed the court to acquit Maryam Nawaz and her husband from the reference. It may be mentioned here that a division bench of IHC would take up appeals of Maryam Nawaz and Capt. (reted) Muhammad Safdar Awan on Wednesday for hearing against their convictions in Avenfield apartment reference.

