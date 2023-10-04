Open Menu

IIOJK To Hold Demo Against BJP In Jammu On Oct 10

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2023 | 05:12 PM

IIOJK to hold demo against BJP in Jammu on Oct 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Various political parties in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have decided to hold a peaceful protest demonstration in Jammu against the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party next week (Oct 10).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the decision was taken at a meeting of the leaders of these political parties in Jammu, today, chaired by National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah.

Talking to reporters, Farooq Abdullah said the democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir are under attack.

“We all have decided to stage a peaceful protest on October 10 and are seeking necessary permission from the divisional commissioner,” he said.

Those who attended the meeting included Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti, General Secretary Amreek Singh Reen, Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Vikar Rasool Wani, Working President Raman Bhalla, Communist Party of India Marxist )CPI-M) leader M Y Tarigami, Dogra Sadar Sabha chief Gulchain Singh Charak, and Jammu and Kashmir Shiv Sena (UBT) President Manish Sahni.

Awami National Conference Senior Vice President Muzaffar Shah, National Conference leaders Rattan Lal Gupta and Hasnain Masoodi, Mission Statehood President Sunil Dimple and former Member of Indian Parliament Sheikh Abdul Rehman were also present at the meeting.

Representatives of various other parties, including the Communist Party of India (CPI), Akali Dal (Amritsar) and the Internationalist Democratic Party also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

India Attack Protest Parliament Jammu Amritsar Sabha October Congress Media Mufti All From

Recent Stories

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transf ..

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..

43 minutes ago
 OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Dri ..

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..

1 hour ago
 The army chief's monitoring of all operations incl ..

The army chief's monitoring of all operations including smuggling, dollar hoardi ..

1 hour ago
 ADM wins British Safety Council Award in Internati ..

ADM wins British Safety Council Award in International Safety Award

1 hour ago
 SAPAG VALVES expands Middle East presence with new ..

SAPAG VALVES expands Middle East presence with new Dubai office

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches flu vaccin ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches flu vaccination campaign under the theme ..

2 hours ago
NEA, ENEC to explore innovative financing approach ..

NEA, ENEC to explore innovative financing approaches at COP28 through Net Zero N ..

2 hours ago
 French companies at ADIPEC join forces to accelera ..

French companies at ADIPEC join forces to accelerate additive manufacturing for ..

2 hours ago
 Borouge, Tadweer sign partnership to explore recyc ..

Borouge, Tadweer sign partnership to explore recycling opportunities in Abu Dhab ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Indepe ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan