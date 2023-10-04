IIOJK to hold demo against BJP in Jammu on Oct 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Various political parties in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have decided to hold a peaceful protest demonstration in Jammu against the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party next week (Oct 10).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the decision was taken at a meeting of the leaders of these political parties in Jammu, today, chaired by National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah.

Talking to reporters, Farooq Abdullah said the democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir are under attack.

“We all have decided to stage a peaceful protest on October 10 and are seeking necessary permission from the divisional commissioner,” he said.

Those who attended the meeting included Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti, General Secretary Amreek Singh Reen, Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Vikar Rasool Wani, Working President Raman Bhalla, Communist Party of India Marxist )CPI-M) leader M Y Tarigami, Dogra Sadar Sabha chief Gulchain Singh Charak, and Jammu and Kashmir Shiv Sena (UBT) President Manish Sahni.

Awami National Conference Senior Vice President Muzaffar Shah, National Conference leaders Rattan Lal Gupta and Hasnain Masoodi, Mission Statehood President Sunil Dimple and former Member of Indian Parliament Sheikh Abdul Rehman were also present at the meeting.

Representatives of various other parties, including the Communist Party of India (CPI), Akali Dal (Amritsar) and the Internationalist Democratic Party also attended the meeting.