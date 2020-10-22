UrduPoint.com
Illegal Constructions In Murree Hills; Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing For Two Weeks

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 08:17 PM

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of a case pertaining to illegal constructions in Murree hills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of a case pertaining to illegal constructions in Murree hills.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the suo moto notice case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Bandial said that the initial report of the commission was submitted.

Additional Advocate General Punjab Faisal Ch said that his office did not receive report till now.

Justice Bandial said that the report also mentioned the difficulties faced by the commission.

He asked the Additional Advocate General Punjab to resolve the issues of the commission after discussions with the relevant authorities.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks.

