Illegal Housing Colony, 2 Plots Sealed

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed an illegal housing colony on Sargodha Road and two plots over their commercial use in Madina Town and Gulberg

A spokesman of the FDA said here on Friday that under Local Government Ordinance 2001 and Development of Citizens Act 1976, all the housing scheme developers were bound to seek permission from the FDA before developing any residential scheme or starting constructions, but developer of a housing scheme situated at Sargodha Road started construction without getting prior permission from the FDA.

Taking notice of this irregularity, Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry directed to seal premises of illegal colony. Therefore, FDA enforcement team sealed the premises of the illegal housing colony namely “Grand City” near Chak 3-JB Sargodha Road while further action in this regard was under way.

Meanwhile, FDA team also sealed Plot No.295-C in Gulberg and Plot No.49-X-10 in Madina Town on their illegal construction for commercial use without approval of their map plan and payment of the fee, spokesman added.

