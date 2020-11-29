Illegal weapons' carrier held, six pistols recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Shamas Colony police arrested an accused on Sunday and recovered six 9 MM pistols and 12 magazines from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned task to all police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements.

In pursuance of these directions, SP (Industrial Area) Zone Zubair Ahmed Sheikh constituted special teams for checking and vigilance in the area.

One of the team including DSP Khalid Mehmud Awan, SHO Turab ul Hassan, Sub-Inspector Mansoor Ahmed nabbed an accused Sabz Ali and recovered six 9 MM pistols and 12 magazines from his possession. Case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) has appreciated this overall performance and directed for effective policing through out the city.