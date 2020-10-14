UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imposition Of Property Tax Aimed To Harass People Of IIOJK: KEA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 11:30 AM

Imposition of property tax aimed to harass people of IIOJK: KEA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) has said that imposition of property tax by the Indian authorities is aimed at harassing the people of the territory, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service the KEA lambasted the authorities for their decision of empowering to impose Property Tax through the Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Municipal Committees in their respective areas.

The KEA Co-Chairman, Farooq Dar, while addressing a press conference in Srinagar said it has become a routine for the Indian government to bring amendments in existing laws.

He termed the tax as unjustified and said that law was being enforced upon people forcibly. "This is grave injustice. People are already reeling under the financial crunches due to slowdown of economy and this unnecessary and extra property tax will add more burden on them," he said.

Farooq Dar also said that instead of such harsh decisions, Government of India that owes more than one lakh crore to people and business sector of IIOJK should release that money.

"We have suffered such a huge loss due to uncertainty and COVID-19 pandemic lockdown," he said, adding that the graph of unemployed has reached to newer heights while people are depressed and stressed, thereby such anti-people steps will further add to their miseries.

It is to mention here that the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs has made a substantial move enabling the administration of IIOJK to impose Property Tax through municipal corporations and committees. Under some changes made in the existing rules, Property Tax shall be levied on all lands and buildings or vacant lands or both situated within the Municipal area unless exempted under this Act or any other law for the time being in force.

Related Topics

India Business Jammu Srinagar Alliance Money Media All Government

Recent Stories

India&#039;s coronavirus infections rise to 7.24 m ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Press: What makes the UAE such a good place to ..

31 minutes ago

UAE sends second medical aid shipment to Costa Ric ..

31 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 October 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED4 bn in market cap

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.