UrduPoint.com

'Imran Khan Responsible For Lawlessness, Deception': Afridi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2023 | 04:30 PM

'Imran Khan responsible for lawlessness, deception': Afridi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Information Secretary, Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP), Amjad Khan Afridi said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's recent speech was nothing but a deception and full of lies.

He said the country was facing economic crisis due to the PTI's failed policies.

He said Imran Khan was confusing the people by distorting facts, and warned that the nation will hold him accountable for false statements.

In a statement, he further added that the nation has rejected the PTI's political culture of hatred, as the country is facing crises and problems due to their failed policies.

He urged Imran Khan to stop the double standards, as the nation is suffering the consequences of his shortcomings.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Sunday Afridi Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decision ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decisions worth AED 299 million

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

7 hours ago
 Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

13 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.