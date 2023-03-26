'Imran Khan responsible for lawlessness, deception': Afridi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Information Secretary, Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP), Amjad Khan Afridi said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's recent speech was nothing but a deception and full of lies.

He said the country was facing economic crisis due to the PTI's failed policies.

He said Imran Khan was confusing the people by distorting facts, and warned that the nation will hold him accountable for false statements.

In a statement, he further added that the nation has rejected the PTI's political culture of hatred, as the country is facing crises and problems due to their failed policies.

He urged Imran Khan to stop the double standards, as the nation is suffering the consequences of his shortcomings.