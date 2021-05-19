UrduPoint.com
In The Last Two Months More Than 15000 People Have Been Vaccinated At The Arts Council's Vaccination Center Jointly Established By The Sindh Health Department

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:03 PM

In the last two months more than 15000 people have been vaccinated at the Arts Council's vaccination center jointly established by the Sindh Health Department

A large number of ACP members including the prominent personalities like Zia Mohyuddin, Anwer Maqsood, Imdad Hussaini, Javed Sheikh, Humayun saeed and others got the dose of covid vaccination the council's vaccination center - Ahmed Shah

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th April, 2021) A large number of ACP members including the prominent personalities like Zia Mohyuddin, Anwer Maqsood, Imdad Hussaini, Javed Sheikh, Humayun saeed and others got the dose of covid vaccination the council's vaccination center - Ahmed Shah
"The ongoing vaccination process has been started from March 17, 2021 at the Arts Council. "Arts Council is organizing digital activities for the member whereas all the physical activities has been postponed as per the government instructions " Ahmed Shah stated.

He further said that after the aged 40+ Sindh government has now opened the vaccine registrations for the people aged 30+.
President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that like the government of Sindh, we also want to vaccinate as many people as possible.

In this regard, Arts Council Karachi assures all possible cooperation because as long as a large number of people are not vaccinated it is difficult to come out of the Corona epidemic.

"Due to the ban imposed by the government the Arts Council is engaged in digital activities but our main objective is to vaccinate people. Earlier people were nervous but now the situation has returned to normal. And after what people have seen in India, the trend towards vaccination has increased" Ahmed Shah added.
It should be noted that Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is an institute that promotes cultural activities but stands by the government in dealing with floods, earthquakes and other epidemics.

