Independent Abdul Khaliq Khan Wins PB-51 Election
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Abdul Khaliq Khan has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-51, Chaman by securing 20,390 votes.
According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Asghar Khan who bagged 19,623 votes.
Overall voters turn out remained 40.00 per cent.
Recent Stories
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPPP’s Muhammad Yousaf wins PS-107 election10 minutes ago
-
Jamali visits election control room10 minutes ago
-
Waqas Akram wins NA-109 election19 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Asfand Yar Khan Kakar wins PB-4719 minutes ago
-
ANP candidate Zamrak Khan wins PB-50 election19 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Mehboob Sultan wins NA-108 election20 minutes ago
-
Independent Sajjad Ali wins PS-106 election20 minutes ago
-
PPP’s Ali Madad Jatak wins PB-4520 minutes ago
-
Independent candidates outclass parties' heavyweights in KP20 minutes ago
-
Samar Bilour sets high bar by visiting and congrats opponent20 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Abdul Latif wins NA-120 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman wins PS- 56 election29 minutes ago