Independent Abdul Khaliq Khan wins PB-51 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Abdul Khaliq Khan has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-51, Chaman by securing 20,390 votes.

According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Asghar Khan who bagged 19,623 votes.

Overall voters turn out remained 40.00 per cent.