Independent candidate Fazal Haq wins PK-31 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Fazal Haq won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-31, Upper Kohistan by securing 14,384 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an Independent candidate satbar Khan who bagged 9,185 votes.

Overall voters' turnout remained 50.43 per cent.