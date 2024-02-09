Open Menu

Independent Candidate Fazal Haq Wins PK-31 Election

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Fazal Haq won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-31, Upper Kohistan by securing 14,384 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an Independent candidate satbar Khan who bagged 9,185 votes.

Overall voters' turnout remained 50.43 per cent.

