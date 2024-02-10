Open Menu

Independent Candidate Khizer Mazari Wins PP-297 Election

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Independent Candidate Khizer Mazari wins PP-297 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Khizer Hussain Mazari has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-297, Rajanpur-VI by securing 39,206 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Sardar Dost Muhammad Khan Mazari of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 30,933 votes.

Voters turn-out remained 48.31 per cent.

